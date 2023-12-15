The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Salesforce, Intel, Microsoft, Apple and Boeing

For Immediate Release

5 Winning Stocks of 2023 as Dow Jones Sets New Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record, surpassing 37,000 for the first time after the Fed signaled the possibility of rate cuts next year. The blue-chip index has displayed an astounding rally in the past month, outperforming the other indices. The rally broadened out to other sectors beyond the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

While most of the stocks in the index have performed remarkably this year, we have highlighted five of them that have been leading the way higher. These include Salesforce Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Boeing.

The Fed, as expected, kept interest rates steady at a 22-year high in the FOMC meeting ended Dec 13. In a major shift, the central bank signaled three rate cuts for the next year, with the federal funds rate falling to a range of 4.4-4.9%, down from the current 5.25% to 5.50%. This suggests that the Fed will cut rates by a total of 0.75% next year, indicating that the historic rate-hiking campaign might be ending. It had previously forecast two rate cuts for 2024. Following the meeting, markets are pricing in a nearly 60% chance that the Fed will begin to cut rates at its March meeting, up from 40% the day prior, per the data from the CME Group.

Being cyclical in nature, the blue-chip index outperforms when economic growth improves. Americans are now feeling more confident about the economy than they did over the past few months. This is especially true as consumer sentiment, as indicated by the preliminary reading on the University of Michigan preliminary index, rebounded sharply in early December and broke the streak of four consecutive months of decline.

Cyclical stocks, bank stocks and small-cap stocks have all shown an upward trend, indicating that the market is in a state of expansion, supporting the uptrend in equities.

Best-Performing Stocks

Salesforceis the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management software, which enables organizations to better manage critical operations, such as sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, document management, analytics and custom application development. The stock has surged 94.1% this year.

Salesforce has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the fiscal year (ending January 2025). It has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Growth Score of B.

Intel, the world's largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving. INTC jumped 68.6% this year.

Intel is expected to see earnings growth of 98.5% for 2024 and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Microsoft is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company dominates the PC software market, with more than 73% share of operating systems. MSFT has risen 56.1% this year.

Microsoft is expected to see earnings growth of 13.5% in the fiscal year ending June 2024. It has a Zacks Rank #3 and a solid Growth Score of A.

Apple designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products and HomePod. Shares of AAPL are up more than 52% this year.

Apple's earnings are expected to grow 7% for the fiscal year (ending September 2024). The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 and has a Momentum Score of B.

Boeing has been the premier manufacturer of commercial jetliners for decades. The company's premier jet aircraft along with varied defense products position it as one of the largest defense contractors in the United States. It has a solid estimated earnings growth of 157.6% for 2024.

Boeing has risen 31.7% so far this year. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 and a Growth Score of A.

