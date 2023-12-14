The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Royal Caribbean Cruises, Live Nation Entertainment, Stride and Acushnet Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV, Stride, Inc. LRN and Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Royal Caribbean (RCL) Rises +118% in a Year: Here's How

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.has done exceedingly well and emerged as an attractive investment option. This is quite evident from the stock's performance in a year. In the said period, the stock has surged 117.6% compared with the industry's growth of 12.1%.

We believe there is still momentum left in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, which is quite evident from its 2023 and 2024 earnings estimates growth of 57.7% and 13.7% year over year, respectively. Moreover, in the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2023 and 2024 have witnessed upward revisions of 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Catalysts Driving Growth

The company's booking volume has maintained a growing pace in third-quarter 2023, with momentum seen in 2023 and notably in 2024 sailings. Booking volumes in the third quarter were much higher than in the same period in 2019. It reported solid bookings concerning North American and European sailings. It stated a rise in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases. It revealed that the metrics surpassed 2019 levels, courtesy of greater participation at higher prices. In third-quarter 2023, load factors were 110%.

The company stated that the momentum will continue into 2024, with booked load factors and rates surpassing those of all previous years. As of Sep 30, RCL had $5 billion in customer deposits compared with $4.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Given the full fleet resumption and load factors at high prices, the company expects customer deposits to return to typical seasonality in the upcoming periods. In 2023, the company anticipates solid guest generation from the North America region.

The company focuses on new innovative ships and onboard experiences to differentiate its offerings, as well as deliver superior yields and margins. In the first half of 2023, RCL unveiled three new ships that align with its strategy and are poised to generate higher yields from 2024 onward. In August 2023, Silversea introduced Silver Nova, the first of the new Evolution class. In the fourth quarter of 2023, RCL intends to take delivery of Icon of the Seas and Celebrity Ascent. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had 56 new ships on order that are to be delivered through 2028.

For 2024, RCL is planning to unveil Utopia of the Seas in the middle of the year. Utopia marks the first Oasis-class ship dedicated to short Caribbean cruises, aligning with the company's strategy to compete against land-based vacation options and attract new-to-cruise travelers, thus narrowing the value gap.

Royal Caribbean continues to make use of digital tools for marketing and product development and to enhance the consumer experience. These include revamped websites, new vacation packaging capabilities, support for mobile apps and increased bandwidth onboard to help its guests remain well-connected while at sea. With busier customers preferring more digital devices that help to save time, the introduction of superior Internet bandwidth and online check-in accompanied by radio-frequency identification technology should continue to increase occupancy.

Other Key Picks

Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5% on average. Shares of LYV have gained 17.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV's 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 28.6% and 132.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels.

Stride, Inc. carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.3% on average. Shares of LRN have gained 88.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 9.1% and 34.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GOLF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.9% on average. Shares of GOLF have surged 26.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF's 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 5.8% and 7.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.