The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Roche, Netflix, NIKE, Uber, Technologies and Prologis

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 12, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, NIKE, Inc. NKE, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and Prologis, Inc. PLD.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Roche, Netflix and NIKE

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG, Netflix, Inc. and NIKE, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Roche have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-2.1% vs. +18.7%). The company's performance in 2023 has been impacted by lower COVID-19-product-related sales, which has significantly impacted its top line, even though the diagnostics base business and newer drugs maintain growth.



Sales are likely to be affected further by the expected nosedive in sales of COVID-19 products worth nearly CHF 4.5 billion. Competition from biosimilars for established cancer medicines like Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin also hurt sales.



Nevertheless, new drugs -- namely Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Evrysdi, Phesgo, Polivy and Tecentriq -- have put up a stellar performance. The uptake of its new eye drug, Vabysmo, has been outstanding. The company's efforts to develop new drugs to combat the decline in legacy drugs are encouraging.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+44.9% vs. +19.6%). The company is benefiting from a growing subscriber base thanks to a robust portfolio. Crackdown on password-sharing and the introduction of paid sharing in more than 100 countries, which represents more than 80% of Netflix's revenue base, is also expected to aid growth.



Netflix's diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content, has been driving its growth prospects.



However, stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+ is a headwind. Netflix's leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns. Additionally, unfavorable forex is expected to hurt operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Shares of NIKE have declined -3.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry's decline of -5.7%. The company's continued progress on Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, compelling product innovation and digital leadership have been drivers.



This aided retail sales across Nike Direct and wholesale businesses in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The digital business has been gaining from robust consumer trends, including momentum in the NIKE mobile app led by improved traffic and increased member buying frequency. The company posted top and bottom-line growth in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



Backed by solid consumer momentum, a robust innovation pipeline and strong inventory, management provided solid outlook for fiscal 2024. However, NIKE has been witnessing gross margin pressures owing to the rising inflation. Elevated demand creation expenses lead to higher SG&A expense.



(You can read the full research report on NIKE here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies, Inc. and Prologis, Inc..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.