The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Qualcomm, TotalEnergies, S&P Global, PayPal and Boeing

Chicago, IL – September 12, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, TotalEnergies SE TTE, S&P Global Inc. SPGI, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and The Boeing Company BA.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Qualcomm, TotalEnergies and S&P Global

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Qualcomm shares have held up a lot better than peers in the chip space, with the stock down -7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor industry's -18.8% decline and the S&P 500 index's -11.4% decline. Expected weakness in China, an industry-wide inventory overhang and the prospect of softening demand at the lower end of the Android handset market remain headwinds for the company.

But Qualcomm is far better placed than its peers in navigating this uncertain environment. It is well entrenched in the premium handset market and has viable long-term opportunities beyond smartphones, with products for the PC/Server, IoT, AR/VR and auto end-markets.

Qualcomm is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions across diverse sectors. The buyout of Arriver will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility and diversified businesses to meet its long-term revenue targets.

TotalEnergies shares have gained +19.1% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +45.1%. The company continues to gain from startups, increased commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.

TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operations and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, its production gets impacted by the natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields.

TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.

S&P Global shares have declined -17.8% over the past year against the Zacks Business - Information Services industry’s decline of -15.0%. The company remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses.

Decreasing the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year. However, S&P Global remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PayPal Holdings, Inc. and The Boeing Company.

