The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights QQQ, QQQM, QQEW, QQQJ and QQQE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Invesco QQQ QQQ, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund QQEW, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF QQQJ and Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares QQQE.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Nasdaq Celebrates Best First Half in 40 Years: ETFs in Focus

The Nasdaq Composite Index is set to wrap up the best first half in 40 years, climbing 29%. The Nasdaq-100, which tracks the top 100 stocks traded on the Nasdaq Exchange, is also on track for its best first-half performance on record (read: Can Nasdaq ETFs Soar From Its 2023 Peak?).

The outstanding performance can be attributed to several factors:

Strong performance of tech stocks: Being tech heavy, the index has mostly benefited from the significant growth of major tech companies. Stocks like Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META) and Nvidia (NVDA) experienced a strong surge in their share prices as investors rushed into these stocks in search of strong balance sheets, durable revenue streams and stable cash flows.

Excitement around artificial intelligence (AI): The rise of AI technologies has created excitement among investors, propelling the Nasdaq Index after a tough 2022.

Rate Hike Pause: Hopes that the Fed is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle has provided a boost to the index. Powell, in its latest meeting, kept interest rates steady at a range of 5% to 5.25%, marking a pause after 10 consecutive rate hikes. As the tech sector relies on borrowing for superior growth, it is cheaper to borrow more money for further initiatives when interest rates are low (read: 5 ETF Zones Primed for 2023 Growth Amid Rate Hike Prospects).

Positive analyst ratings and outlooks: The potential for continued growth is supported by positive analyst ratings and price targets for several Nasdaq-listed companies.

Diversified sectors and industries: The Nasdaq's strong performance is not solely dependent on tech stocks. There are signs that the rally has broaden, with previously unloved corners of the market, such as small caps and cyclical names, starting to climb.

Investors looking to ride the Nasdaq bulls could consider ETFs like the following. These funds may see massive trading volumes in the days ahead, given the bullish fundamentals.

Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Information technology accounts for 49% of the assets, while communication services and consumer discretionary make up 16.4% and 14.6% share, respectively.

Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $196.1 billion and an average daily volume of 49 million shares. Invesco QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Growth ETFs Outshine Value in 1H, Predictions for 2H).

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF is identical to QQQ tracking the NASDAQ-100 Index but comes with lower annual fees of 15 bps. It holds 102 securities in its basket, with a higher concentration on the top two firms.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accumulated $13.4 billion in its asset base. It trades in an average daily volume of 933,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund



Holding 101 stocks, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund provides equal exposure to stocks on the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index. It has amassed $1.8 billion in its asset base, while trading in moderate volumes of 167,000 shares a day, on average.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund charges 58 bps in annual fees and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF follows the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index, which comprises securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies which means the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index. In total, the product holds 104 securities, with each accounting for less than 2.6% of assets (read: Nasdaq ETFs Won in May: Further Rally Expected Ahead).

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees and sees a good trading volume of nearly 139,000 shares a day. With AUM of $715.9 million, QQQJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares provides an equal-weight exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index by tracking the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted TR Index. Information technology takes a 35.1% share while consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials and communication services round off the next spots with double-digit exposure each.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has amassed $705.5 million and trades in an average daily volume of 99,000 shares. It charges 35 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW): ETF Research Reports

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.