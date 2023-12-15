The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Prologis, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, The Macerich and Innovative Industrial Properties

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 15, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Prologis PLD, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. ARE, The Macerich Co. MAC and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

REITs Rejoice as Fed Indicates 3 Rate Cuts in 2024

After having a lot to worry about rate hikes in the past several months, real estate investment trust (REIT) investors now have enough reasons to rejoice. The Fed officials have held the benchmark rate steady, a move that was widely anticipated. But what was more encouraging was the signal from the Fed that it is done with rate hikes this time around and forecasting three rate cuts for next year. The dot plot further indicates another four rate cuts in 2025, lowering the rate by a full percentage point.

These rate-cut projections bring REITs to the forefront. The FTSE NAREIT U.S. Real Estate Index for all equity REITs gained 3.71% yesterday. There were increases across all asset types, with office, industrial and retail categories registering decent gains.

Notably, almost all REIT stocks, big or small and from different asset categories, including Prologis, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., The Macerich Co. and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., moved higher.

REITs' dependence on debt for business keeps investors optimistic about their performances in a rate-cut environment as the companies benefit from lower borrowing costs. Moreover, low interest rates contribute to higher valuations. Also, their dividend yield grabs investors' attention more than yields on fixed-income and money market accounts in times like these.

Specifically, the Fed officials' median projections for the federal funds rate by the end of December 2024 is 4.6%, down from the 5.1% stated earlier, suggesting the comfort of the Fed officials with the easing of the inflation rate and the economy holding on well. With a full percentage point decline expected in 2025 and another spate of reductions in 2026, the median projection for the federal funds rate by the end of December 2026 is pegged at 2.9%, which is close to the long-run outlook.

The revised outlook also indicates reduced inflation for the current and upcoming years, with the Fed's preferred price index increasing 2.4% in 2024, excluding food and energy.

Moreover, the projections for the U.S. GDP growth rate have been upgraded to 2.6% from the 2.1% stated in September. While the GDP is expected to grow 1.4% in 2024, close to the 1.5% mentioned earlier, the projections for unemployment have been unchanged.

There are pockets of strength amid this scenario, with the REIT industry offering a real-estate structure for several economic activities — real or virtual. Investors should keep a close watch on the REIT stocks to grab solid opportunities in this special hybrid asset class.

Presently, Innovative Industrial Properties carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Prologis, Alexandria Real Estate and Macerich carry a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macerich Company (The) (MAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.