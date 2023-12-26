The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Novartis, Occidental Petroleum and DuPont de Nemours

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 26, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Procter & Gamble Co. PG, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Novartis AG NVS, Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and Novartis

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., PepsiCo, Inc. and Novartis AG. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Procter & Gamble's shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap & Cleaning Materials industry over the last six months (-2.8% vs. -4.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust pricing, a favorable mix, strong segments, focus on productivity and cost-saving plans have boosted the company's margins.

However, supply-chain issues, higher SG&A costs and higher transportation costs have been major headwinds. High inflation and foreign currency risks have also been a concern.

PepsiCo's shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages – Soft drinks industry over the past year (-8.4% vs. +1.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that cost pressures driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs have weighed down on the company's performance. Adverse currency rates have also remained a headwind.

Yet, a diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities, flexible go-to-market distribution systems and robust consumer demand trends have gone a long way in turning around third-quarter 2023 for the company, and promises better days ahead.

Shares of Novartis have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+8.0% vs. +4.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company's established drug line have continued to fuel growth and offset the impact of generic competition, while new drugs like Pluvicto and Scemblix have witnessed solid launches. The acquisition of Chinook Therapeutics has strengthened its renal pipeline.

However, generic competition for key drugs like Gilenya and pipeline setbacks remain concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Occidental Petroleum Corp. and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

