The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Procter & Gamble, Applied Materials, Automatic Data Processing, Microchip Technology and Fastenal

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 8, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP and Fastenal Co. FAST.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, Applied Materials and ADP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., Applied Materials, Inc. and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Procter & Gamble performed in-line with the broader market over the past year (down -4.7% vs. -4.5% for the S&P 500 index), but have lagged this year (-7.8% vs. +5.5%). Driving this performance variance is trends in market sentiment that appears to have moved away from the relatively safer parts of the market as represented by P&G.

The company posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines for the second consecutive quarter. Its organic sales improved, driven by robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments.

Improved productivity amid cost headwinds has also aided the results. Driven by the company’s progress against its plans, management has raised its sales view for fiscal 2023.



However, Procter & Gamble has been witnessing commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts that hurt margins. Also, the company retained its drab earnings view for fiscal 2023 due to persistence of inflation, higher freight and currency woes.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Applied Materials shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer industry over the past six months (+26.3% vs. +24.4%). The company is witnessing strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services remains positive. Solid demand for semiconductors drove the top line growth. Further, rising multi-year subscription bookings contributed well.



Notably, the demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. Also, growing demand for semiconductor and wafer fab equipment is a tailwind.



However, the pandemic-led supply-chain constraints and market uncertainties are major headwinds. Sluggishness in the Display segment remains a concern. Per our estimate, the segment is likely to witness a year-over-year fall of 54.7% in fiscal 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of Automatic Data Processing have outperformed the Zacks Outsourcing industry over the past year (+9.8% vs. +4.8%). The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company.



It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts.



However, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remains a concern. High debt remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Data Processing here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Microchip Technology Inc. and Fastenal Co.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.