The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Philip Morris, American Tower, Boston Scientific and Northrop Grumman

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Pfizer Inc. PFE, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, American Tower Corporation AMT, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Pfizer, Philip Morris and American Tower

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International Inc. and American Tower Corporation. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-22.7% vs. +3.2%). The company’s top line is expected to decline in 2023 due to potentially steep declines in revenues from its COVID-19 products, Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, on lower demand.



Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID products due to competitive pressure. Nonetheless, Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines, including Ibrance, Abrsyvo and Prevnar.



Pfizer is witnessing solid pipeline progress and expects to launch some key non-COVID products in 2023, which can drive long-term sales and profit growth. Its cash position is strong, which can be used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt. Importantly, Pfizer shares are hardly expensive and offer a 'juicy' dividend that is currently yielding 4.2%.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have declined -5.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s decline of -7.7%. The company has been battling cost-related headwinds and expects certain margin pressures in the first half of 2023. Also, soft cigarette shipment volumes and volatile currency movements have been concerns.



In 2023, the total international industry volume is estimated to decline by 1-2%, excluding China and the United States. Nevertheless, Philip Morris has been gaining from its pricing power. Higher pricing variance was an upside to the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2023 and is likely to drive performance in the full year.



A focus on reduced risk products, especially IQOS, has been working well for the company, which is witnessing a continued product mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products. These upsides are likely to boost organic revenues in 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Shares of American Tower have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the year-to-date period (-10.4% vs. -1.2%). However, Zacks analyst believes that the company’s extensive and geographically diversified communication real estate portfolio is set to benefit from the high capital spending by wireless carriers amid the incremental demand from global 4G and 5G deployment efforts, growing wireless penetration and spectrum auctions.



Its resilient and stable business model helps in generating steady revenues. Also, focus on macro-tower investment opportunities has enabled it to fortify its position in theglobal market aiding growth.



Strategic buyouts and a solid balance sheet enable it to capitalize on the secular trends of the industry. Further, given the company’s lower-than-industry dividend payout and solid operating fundamentals, we expect its dividend distribution to be sustainable over the long run.



(You can read the full research report on American Tower here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.