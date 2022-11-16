The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, Microchip Technology and Genuine Parts

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 16, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Pfizer Inc. PFE, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, General Electric Co. GE, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP and Genuine Parts Co. GPC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, Goldman Sachs and General Electric

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and General Electric Co. (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-0.7% vs. +10.3%). The company is facing currency flactuation and pricing pressure which are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure.



However, there is no company as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now. Its COVID-19 vaccine together with the oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth.



Nevertheless, according to the Zacks analyst estimate Pfizer’s top line suggest a CAGR decline of around 30% over the next three years. Estimates are stable ahead of Q3 earnings. Pfizer has a decent record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.



Goldman Sachs’ shares have declined -5.2% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s decline of -10.7%. The company’s a decline in equities revenues is likely to hurt the Global Market segment. A rise in the expense base will hinder the bottom line. Also, legal hassles and higher dependence on overseas revenues are woes.

However, Goldman Sachs has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one. The company continues to expand organically and bolster its digital consumer banking platform.

Other than business diversification, robust client engagement, a solid position in announced and completed mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and a decent investment banking (IB) backlog are likely to aid in navigating weaker markets. Also, its robust liquidity position will help sustain capital deployments.

General Electric’ shares have declined -17.0% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s decline of -18.2%. The company supply chain disruptions, including labor and material shortages and high logistics costs are weighing on the company’s performance. Weakness in the Power and Renewable energy segment due to lower volumes is concerning.

Foreign currency headwinds are hurting the company’s top line. The company’s strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments is driving General Electric’s growth. Its investments in productivity and innovation should fuel growth going forward.



Cost-control measures and pricing actions are aiding its bottom line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In the first nine months of 2022, General Electric paid dividends of $455 million to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $0.6 billion.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) and Genuine Parts Co. (GPC).

