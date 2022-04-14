The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Charles Schwab, Vale, Citigroup, and Palo Alto Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Pfizer Inc. PFE, Charles Schwab SCHW, Vale S.A. VALE, Citigroup Inc. C and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW.



Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Pfizer, Charles Schwab and Vale

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc., Charles Schwab, and Vale S.A.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Pfizer have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+48.1% vs. +35.8%), with the company's industry-leading Covid vaccines/treatments driving the momentum. The vaccine together with Pfizer's promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022.



Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



Shares of Charles Schwab have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+21.0% vs. -0.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player. The same will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has led to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, thereby improving trading revenues.



Schwab's efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, despite expectations of a few rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates will likely keep hurting margins in the near term. Elevated operating expenses might hamper the company's bottom-line growth to an extent.



(You can read the full research report on Charles Schwab here >>>)

Vale shares have gained +22.9% over the past year against the +8.2% gain for the S&P 500 index on the back of the mining giant's exposure to favorable pricing outlook for iron ore, Copper and nickel. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is expected to end this year with higher production capacity, after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity.



Efforts to improve productivity, the introduction of more high-quality ore in the market, and control costs will also favor its results. Backed by its solid cash flow, Vale continues to lower debt levels while continuing to invest in projects that will drive growth for the company. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business to focus on its core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining company.



(You can read the full research report on Vale here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup Inc. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.