The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Booking Holdings, Dominion Energy, Marriott and Nutrien

Top Research Reports for Pfizer, Booking.com and Dominion Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc., Booking Holdings Inc. and Dominion Energy, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Pfizer shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+27.6% vs. +14.0%), reflecting the company's diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines including Ibrance and Prevnar. The Zacks analyst believes that no company is as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line.

The vaccine together with Pfizer's promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth.

However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure.

Booking shares have declined -15.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's decline of -48.7% on the back of steady improvement in booking trends. That said, the Zacks analyst sees uncertainties related to the economic outlook and ongoing coronavirus pandemic as still a headwind.

Additionally, the company is experiencing solid momentum in international regions, which is a positive. Also, strong growth in rental car, airline ticket units and booked room nights is another positive. This apart, solid momentum across the agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is contributing well. The ongoing vaccination drive and lifting up of travel restrictions in many parts of the world remain major tailwinds. Further, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are major positives.

Dominion Energy shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+1.9% vs. +1.6%). The company's planned investment will strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and ensure consistent high-quality services for customers. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost its earnings.

The divestiture of Gas Transmission & Storage operations will increase Dominion Energy's focus on regulated operations. New clean energy projects will help it achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company has enough liquidity to meet obligations. In the past six months, Dominion's shares have outperformed the industry.

However, Dominion Energy's decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars will impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply gas could impact profitability.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Marriott International, Inc. and Nutrien Ltd.

