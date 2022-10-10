The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Canadian National Railway, Occidental Petroleum and Truist Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 10, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Canadian National Railway Co. CNI, Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY and Truist Financial Corp. TFC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher and Canadian National

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Canadian National Railway Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

PepsiCo shares have handily outperformed the S&P 500 index this year (-6.9% vs. -22%), though they have done only modestly better than rival Coke's -7.6% decline. We will see if performance momentum can be sustained following the company's quarterly results next week.

PepsiCo benefits from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. It expects to benefit by delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands. It raised its revenue view for 2022.



However, it witnessed margin pressures in the second quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs. PEP anticipates incremental input cost inflation for the balance of 2022. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)

Thermo Fisher Scientific's shares have declined -7.3% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry’s decline of -32.0%, with the improved performance reflecting favorable outlook for the Analytical Instruments, Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services business lines. The company’s strategic acquisitions of PPD, Inc. and PeproTech raise investors’ confidence.

Thermo Fisher’s accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism. The upbeat guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here >>>)



Canadian National Railway's shares have declined -4.0% over the past year against the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry’s decline of -9.1%. The company is facing supply chain disruptions, network fluidity challenges and weak Canadian grain crops are hurting the company’s volumes. Escalating fuel prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war pose a threat to Canadian National's bottom line. The company’s weak liquidity position is an added concern.

However, In January, Canadian National Railway has announced a 19% dividend hike. Canadian National is also active on the share buyback front. Strong cash flow generating-ability supports Canadian National's shareholder-friendly activities.



The company is benefiting from strong freight demand and solid pricing. With this, management expects adjusted earnings to increase 15-20% year over year in the current year.

(You can read the full research report on Canadian National Railway here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Truist Financial Corp.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.