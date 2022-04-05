The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PepsiCo, T-Mobile US, BlackRock, Automatic Data Processing and Block

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 5, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and Block, Inc. SQ.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, T-Mobile and BlackRock

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., and BlackRock, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of PepsiCo have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past one year period (+21.9% vs. +16.7%) on the back of strong operating performance, as reflected in the recent quarterly report when volume growth and robust price/mix drove outperformance. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year.

The company also benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity, and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses.

In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



Shares of T-Mobile have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year to date basis (+12.7% vs. +3.7%). The company continues to expand its 5G network to bring fast and affordable service across the country. It announced a series of steps to accelerate 5G developer innovation. Initiatives include a new developer platform, innovation center, venture investments, T-Mobile Accelerator participants and 5G partnerships with Disney and Red Bull.

The Zacks analyst believes that dubbed 5G Forward, these moves will strengthen the 5G innovation ecosystem and help creators build the 5G future. T-Mobile's commitment to building the world's best nationwide 5G network is likely to bring superfast speeds to urban and rural locations.

However, it operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced plans for consumers and small enterprises have not improved the bottom line. Promotional activities to lure customers from rivals hurt its profitability.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)

Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past one year period (+0.2% vs. -9.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters.

Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line.

Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company's high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.

(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and Block, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared+40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and+95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.