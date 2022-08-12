The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PepsiCo, Qualcomm, HSBC, Automatic Data Processing and Illumina

For Immediate Release

PepsiCo's shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+16.8% vs. +9.2%) on the back of resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. It expects to benefit by delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands. It raised its revenue view for 2022.

However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in the second quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labour, transportation and commodity costs. PEP anticipates incremental input cost inflation for the balance of 2022. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)

Qualcomm shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+3.7% vs. -5.4%) as the company continues to enjoy healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions across diverse sectors.

The buyout of Arriver will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility and diversified businesses to meet its long-term revenue targets.

However, Qualcomm faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from lower handset shipments, especially in China.

(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)

HSBC's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+22.8% vs. -5.4%). The company's strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth.

Exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help HSBC focus on Asia. In sync with this, the acquisition of AXA Singapore insurance assets will expand business in the region. Although initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China will continue to support financials, these might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt HSBC's profits. Yet, HSBC's product and service leadership in many of the cross-border banking services helps it in widening its customer base.

(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing, Inc., and Illumina, Inc..

