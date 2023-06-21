The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PepsiCo, AbbVie, Honeywell, Salesforce and Goldman Sachs

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 21, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for PepsiCo, AbbVie and Honeywell

PepsiCo shares have gained +3.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +7.4%. The company’s results reflect gains from strength and resilience in its diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities, flexible go-to-market distribution systems and robust consumer demand trends.



It also gained from the resilience and strength in the global beverage and convenient food businesses. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in the first quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



Shares of AbbVie have gained +0.4% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +17.5%. The company has several new drugs in its portfolio that have the potential to drive the top line to make up for lost Humira revenues.



Skyrizi and Rinvoq have established outstanding launch trajectories bolstered by the approval in new indications. It has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. However, there are concerns about long-term sales growth since Humira generics have entered the U.S. market.



Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica’s sales. Slowing consumer demand due to economic pressure is hurting the aesthetics franchise’s sales. Nonetheless, though revenues are expected to decline in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025.



Honeywell shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+14.8% vs. +12.4%). The company is benefitting from the recovery in commercial flight hours, strength in advanced materials and UOP businesses augur well for Honeywell’s growth. Solid operational execution, pricing actions and cost-control measures continue to drive the company’s top line.



The company’s bullish forecast for 2023 holds promise. Efforts to handsomely reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks hold promise. HON’s deal to acquire Compressor Controls raises optimism in the stock.



However, supply-chain disruptions remain a concern for the company. Weakness in the Safety and Productivity Solutions unit due to lower warehouse, and workflow and productivity solutions volumes is worrisome. Raw material cost inflation and adverse foreign currency movements are other headwinds.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

