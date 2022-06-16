The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Texas Instruments, Caterpillar, Lowe's Companies and Enbridge

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW and Enbridge Inc. ENB.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Texas Instruments and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Caterpillar Inc.



Oracle shares have notably held up better than the peer group in the ongoing market turmoil (the stock is down -6.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's decline of -13.0%) despite ramped up spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain. That said, Oracle continues to benefit from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings.

Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.

Texas Instruments shares have declined -15.1% over the past year against the Semiconductor - General industry's decline of -17.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that weakness in the personal electronics market remains a headwind. Further, intensifying market competition and coronavirus related uncertainties are concerns. However, the company is benefiting from solid rebound in the automotive market. Further, solid demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a major positive.

Additionally, solid momentum across the Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line. Also, the robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company's portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.

Caterpillar shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over year-to-date basis (+1.3% vs. -0.9%) The Zacks analyst believes that due to surging commodity prices and the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver outsized returns in the long haul.

However, company's revenues and earnings grew year over year for five straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions that helped offset the impact of the ongoing supply chain snarls and cost pressures. We expect the company's adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to grow 20% on 14% higher revenues. The Construction Industries segment is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lowe's Companies, Inc., and Enbridge Inc.

