The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Nike, Starbucks, Caterpillar and ABB

Chicago, IL – May 23, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, Nike, Inc. NKE, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Caterpillar Inc. CAT and ABB Ltd ABB.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Nike and Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., Nike, Inc. and Starbucks Corp.







Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+49.5% vs. +22.8%). The company is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings.



Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses to jump 14.1% over fiscal 2022.







Shares of Nike have gained +6.8% over the past year against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s gain of +9.7%. The company’s results gained from the Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, compelling product innovation and solid online show.



The company witnessed double-digit revenue growth across North America, EMEA and APLA. For fiscal 2023, it expects revenue growth in the high-single digits, up from the prior mentioned mid-single-digit growth and in line with our estimate of 8.6% growth.



However, Nike witnessed decline in gross margin due to higher markdowns, increased freight and logistics costs, elevated input costs and currency headwinds. Also, elevated SG&A expenses are concerning.







Starbucks shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+46.8% vs. +34.7%). The company’s growth is attributable to comps growth in all its operational segments along with impressive revenue recovery from China after COVID-19.



Starbucks focus on product innovation and store growth added to the uptrend. For fiscal 2023, the company expects consolidated revenues and global comparable store sales to be in the range of 10-12% and the high end of 7-9%, respectively, year over year.



Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 increased to $3.44 per share from $3.42 in the past 30 days. However, increased expenses and inflation are concerns.







Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Caterpillar Inc. and ABB Ltd.

