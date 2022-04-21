The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Linde, Caterpillar, Salesforce and Vale

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, Linde plc LIN, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Vale S.A. VALE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Linde and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., Linde plc, and Caterpillar Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today 's research reports here >>>



Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+3.2% vs. +2.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and autonomous Database offerings. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line.

Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft are helping Oracle win new clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy. However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>> )



Linde's shares have gained +14.4% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry's gain of +34.2%. The company's primary product is industrial gases including oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. Linde process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics.

The Zacks analyst believes that with improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The company has long-term contracts with on-site customers backed by minimum purchase requirements, thereby securing stable cashflows. However, the cost of sales continues to increase, hurting the firm's bottom line.

(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>> )



Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining over the past year (+4.7% vs. +2.4%). Caterpillar's backlog was a solid $23 billion at the end of 2021. This will drive its top line in the upcoming quarters. Strong demand in its end markets and savings from its restructuring actions might negate the impact of high material and labor costs and supply chain headwinds that is currently being faced by the company.

The Zacks analyst believes that the construction industries segment is expected to continue to benefit from the strength in residential construction and non-residential construction in the United States, as well as rising demand in other parts of the world. Meanwhile, demand from mining backed by higher commodity prices will aid the Resource Industries segment. A robust liquidity position and investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will drive growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>> )



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. and Vale S.A.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.