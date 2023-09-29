The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, AbbVie, Lowe's Companies, Ecolab and Motorola Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, Ecolab Inc. ECL and Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, AbbVie and Lowe's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., AbbVie Inc. and Lowe's Companies, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+71.6% vs. +38.3%) on the back of steady adoption of Gen 2 Cloud, Fusion and Autonomous Database despite slow cloud revenue growth.



Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence (AI) clientele driven by better performance at a lower cost due to high bandwidth and low-latency RDMA networks. Partnerships with VMware and Microsoft to win new clientele. The company announced an extension of its collaboration with VMware to assist customers in modernizing the workloads by utilizing OCI.



ORCL is launching a generative AI cloud service for enterprise customers. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy. However, stiff competition in the cloud market is slowing down the growth of Oracle's expansion efforts in the competitive market.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of AbbVie have gained +11.6% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +26.5%. The company has several new drugs in its portfolio with the potential to drive the top line and make up for lost Humira revenues.



Newer products, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are performing extremely well, bolstered by approval in new indications, which should support top-line growth in the next few years. The company has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. AbbVie expects several regulatory submissions and key data readouts in 2023.



However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira's loss of exclusivity, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and economic pressure on Juvederm sales. Though revenues are expected to decline in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Lowe's shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the year-to-date period (+5.4% vs. +3.4%). The company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand for the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology and strength in the Pro business. Lowe's posted better-than-expected results during second-quarter fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Results benefited from strong margins stemming from gains from the Total Home strategy, a sturdy spring recovery and the execution of the Perpetual Productivity Improvement initiative. However, management expects revenues to be $87-$89 billion versus $97.1 billion delivered last fiscal.



(You can read the full research report on Lowe's here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ecolab Inc. and Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.