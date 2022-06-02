The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights OneWater Marine, Malibu Boats, and Pool

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: OneWater Marine ONEW, Malibu Boats MBUU, and Pool Corp. POOL.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Leisure & Recreation Stocks Back In Play as Consumers Open Their Wallets

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry, while in the top 16% of industries is something of a mixed bag. That's because the industry has had a couple of years of such strong growth that it is now contending with difficult comps, even in the peak season that's about to start.

But looking closer at individual stocks I find that this is not the case for all players. And this again is because the industry is made up of a motley crowd not necessarily pursuing the same line of business. The lesson here seems to be that when selecting stocks in any industry, it's probably a good idea to not jump to conclusions, either good or bad. A proper, in-depth study of stocks remains the best way to select winners.

My study revealed two broad sub-segments that remain particularly hot, the first being boating and the second, pools.

As far as the boating market is concerned, continued strength in demand this year is a driving factor. And as we've seen in the auto market, boats are getting sold before they even make it to the lots.

OneWater Marine management has said that the company's "pre-sold inventory remains elevated at almost double the level in the prior year period." Malibu Boats management says that "weeks on hand inventory continues to be about 13 weeks lower than previous historic lows." They expect channel inventory builds in 2023 and potentially into 2024 when a normalization in channel inventories may be expected.

In a market where inventories remain low and demand so high, continued supply chain challenges and a tight labor market make a recipe for price hikes. And that's exactly what's happening right now. As prices escalate, demand for larger, higher-end boats in particular are increasing. Companies with larger retail networks like OneWater are in a somewhat better position to cater to the higher demand as they can adjust inventories between locations.

A strategy that some of the boating companies are adopting is greater vertical integration either with their supply sources or with their distribution channel. OneWater for example is acquiring its dealers while Malibu Boats is acquiring supply chain partners.

The pooling segment has benefited from the at-home economy in the last couple of years as people invested in their backyards when they couldn't go anywhere else. Since the market is only opening up in fits and starts, companies are currently working through their backlogs, which should take a few more months. But commercial demand is coming back, so new pool construction demand remains strong.

More stable growth in this segment actually comes from maintenance and repair, as it is an ongoing activity. Also, as new pool construction has been quite high in the last two years, the existing base of pools has expanded, thus increasing demand for maintenance.

Companies like Pool Corp. that derive the bulk of their revenue from maintenance and repair are therefore well positioned for growth. Company management has even said that supply chain issues related to supplies for maintenance work have been easing of late, which is a positive for the company.

Let's take a look at how the numbers for these companies are shaping up:

Malibu Boats

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock's estimate for fiscal 2022 (ending June) has increased 70 cents (10.2%) in the last 30 days. The 2023 estimate has increased 65 cents (8.4%) during the same period.

OneWater is expected to grow revenue and earnings a respective 28.6% and 30.3%. Revenue and earnings growth in the following year is expected to be 10.7% and 11.4%, respectively. The company has topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters at an average rate of 16.4%.

The stock trades at 6.8X, which is very cheap with respect to the S&P 500's 17.8X and the industry's 16.9X. It is also well below the company's median level of 9.7X over the past year.

OneWater Marine

OneWater's earnings estimate for fiscal 2022 (ending September) has increased 48 cents (5.7%) in the last 30 days. During the same period, the 2023 estimate has increased 34 cents (3.6%). Its revenue and earnings are expected to grow a respective 42.6% and 27.8% this year and a respective 8.5% and 10.3% in the next.

The preceding four-quarter average surprise for the Zacks Rank #1 company is 25.0%. OneWater is priced even cheaper than Malibu at 3.6X earnings and also below its median level of 6.1X over the past year.

Pool Corp.

In the last 60 days, analysts have raised Pool Corp's 2022 estimates by 92 cents (5.2%) on average and its 2023 estimates by $1.00 (5.3%). They expect its 2022 and 2023 revenues to increase 19.5% and 7.0%, respectively.

Earnings for the two years are currently expected to grow 22.1% and 7.0%. In the last four quarters, the Zacks #2 (Buy) ranked company has topped estimates at an average rate of 24.0%. Pool Corp shares are relatively pricey at 20.9X earnings, but this too is well below its median level of 32.3X over the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.