The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Visa, Toyota Motor, Costco Wholesale and Danaher

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Visa and Toyota Motors

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Visa Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have declined -2.0% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s decline of -10.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s near-term prospect looks gloomy due to weakening demand for its chips used in gaming and data center end markets. While the macroeconomic headwinds are impacting gaming and data center chip demand, higher channel inventory levels are hurting chip prices. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is likely to continue negatively impacting NVIDIA’s near-term revenues.

Nonetheless, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is likely to aid NVIDIA’s growth. Additionally, collaboration with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Audi is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space.

Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+0.9% vs. -6.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues. Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa.

A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value. However, high operating expenses stress the margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. The company's volumes will likely suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Shares of Toyota Motor have declined -25.0% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s decline of -34.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the shortage of microchips compounded by the Russia-Ukraine war is weighing on Toyota. The Japanese auto giant is also bearing the brunt of soaring raw material prices. Supply-chain disruptions, logistical challenges, and manufacturing inefficiencies are playing spoilsports.

Additionally, high inflation, rising interest rates, and an uncertain macro environment also raise concern for Toyota as the auto industry is highly cyclic. Rising R&D expenses and capex are expected to hurt near-term margins and cash flows. The company’s high debt levels also raise concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale Corp. and Danaher Corp.

