The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, The Home Depot, Pfizer, The Walt Disney, and Salesforce

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 17, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Walt Disney Company DIS and Salesforce, Inc. CRM

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Home Depot, Pfizer and Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., The Home Depot, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of NVIDIA have been hit hard during the ongoing market downdraft, as sentiment has shifted on high-multiple and fast-growth operators in a rising interest rate environment. The stock is down -40.4% in the year-to-date period vs. -23j.9% decline for the Zacks semiconductor industry and -15.8% pullback for the broader S&P 500 index.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company should continue to benefit from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company's Data Center business. NVIDIA's quarterly report next week (May 25th) is expected to spotlight these areas for strength.

Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive its user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA's presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



The Home Depot shares have lost -28.1% of their value in the year-to-date period against Lowe's -24.7% decline and -15.8% decline in the S&P 500 index. Driving this weakness is the perception of rougher days ahead for the housing sector in a rising mortgage rate environment that is expected to weigh on home affordability measures. While these issues are real, the Zacks analyst is pointing to continued strength in both Pro and DIY categories as well as digital momentum, along with strong demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market trends, and ongoing investments.



Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic for the past few quarters, aiding digital sales. The Zacks analyst expects these favorable trends to be on display in the company's quarterly report on Tuesday, May 17th.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of Pfizer have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+29.2% vs. +19.6%). The company boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines including Ibrance and Prevnar.

The Zacks analyst believes that no company is as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The vaccine together with Pfizer's promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022.



Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Walt Disney Company, and Salesforce, Inc..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.