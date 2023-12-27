The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Oracle, The TJX Companies, Chubb and Xylem

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Oracle Corp. ORCL, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Chubb Ltd. CB and Xylem Inc. XYL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Oracle and TJX Companies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp. and The TJX Companies, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



NVIDIA's shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+246.0% vs. +151.2%). The company's Compute & Networking revenues are gaining from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing.



The data center end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have gained +33.1% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's gain of +58.5%. The company is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Autonomous Database offerings.



Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP bodes well. Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud is delivering better performance at a lower cost due to high bandwidth and low-latency RDMA networks.



Partnerships with VMWare and Microsoft are helping Oracle win new clientele. ORCL is launching a generative AI cloud service for enterprise customers. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of The TJX Companies have gained +18.0% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry's gain of +19.2%. The company's off-price business model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products and supply-chain management have been working well.



The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. The Marmaxx segment is doing well, where comparable store sales grew in the fiscal third quarter, backed by improved customer traffic. Strength at the company's HomeGoods (U.S.) division bodes well. Also, it is boosting growth through effective marketing initiatives.



However, it has been grappling with high wage and supply-chain costs. It expects these costs to be deterrents in fiscal 2024. A high debt level poses a concern for the company. Currency fluctuations might act as a deterrent.



(You can read the full research report on The TJX Companies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chubb Ltd. and Xylem Inc.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.