The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Novartis AG, NextEra Energy, The Goldman Sachs Group and Amgen

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Novartis and NextEra Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Novartis AG and NextEra Energy, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry over the past year (+67.2% vs. +21.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business.

Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

Shares of Novartis have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-0.2% vs. +16.9%), however the company still has a strong and diverse portfolio. The Zacks analyst believes that solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta should continue to boost performance after a slowdown earlier in the year.

The launch of additional drugs like Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive and the company has some promising candidates.

However, the Sandoz division continues to be a drag on the overall business due to pricing pressures. Hence, management has commenced a strategic review of Sandoz and might separate the business. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns.

Shares of NextEra Energy have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six month period (-12.1% vs. -4.0%), but the Zacks analyst believes that the company through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives.

NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter.

NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Amgen Inc.

