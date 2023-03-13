The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, McDonald's, Intuit, AT&T and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, McDonald's Corp. MCD, Intuit Inc. INTU, AT&T Inc. T and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, McDonald's and Intuit

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., McDonald's Corp. and Intuit Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+6.0% vs. -4.6%). The company is gaining from strong growth of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues. A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The Zacks analyst expects its Automotive segment's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 50% through fiscal 2023-2025.



However, NVDA's near-term prospects look gloomy due to weakening demand for chips used in gaming and data center end markets. While macroeconomic headwinds are impacting gaming and data center chip demand, higher channel inventory levels are hurting chip prices.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+15.3% vs. +12.9%). Sales at company-operated restaurants grew 7% year over year. The growth was fueled by strategic menu prices, strong operating performance, marketing campaigns and loyalty programs.



McDonald's increased focus on menu innovation is commendable. The company is also undertaking every effort to drive growth in international markets. Robust digitalization is likely to help the company to drive long-term growth.



However, the inflationary pressure and persisting COVID-related risks are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)



Shares of Intuit have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-7.9% vs. -7.5%). The company is facing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds which might significantly hurt small businesses operations, thereby posing risks for Intuit's top-line growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.



However, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company's lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive.



Moreover, the company's strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.



(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AT&T Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.