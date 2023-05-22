The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Cisco, Philip Morris, BCE and Ameriprise Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Cisco, Inc. CSCO, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, BCE Inc. BCE and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Cisco and Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco, Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



NVIDIA shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+89.9% vs. +42.4%). The company is gaining from strong growth of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues. The stock was up big following the last quarterly release on February 22nd and Nvidia fans will be hoping for a repeat perforance it comes out with quarterly numbers this coming Wednesday (May 24th).



A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space.



However, NVDA’s near-term prospects look gloomy due to weakening demand for chips used in gaming and data center end markets. While macroeconomic headwinds are impacting gaming and data center chip demand, higher channel inventory levels are hurting chip prices.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have modestly outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+16.1% vs. +15.5%). The company’s end-to-end security is benefiting from strong demand for Cisco’s unified threat management and zero trust offerings.



Cisco witnessed strong demand for its products, including the Catalyst 9000 family, Meraki, and Nexus 9000 offerings. Expanding growth opportunities for low-power-consuming technologies, including IoT, Silicon One and Power over Ethernet bodes well for Cisco. Its investments across security business, focusing on cloud-based offerings, is expected to drive growth in the long haul.



Cisco now expects modest revenue growth in fourth quarter. Earnings is expected to grow at a higher rate than revenues driven by gross margin expansion and disciplined expense management.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have declined -1.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s decline of -4.5%. The company has been battling cost-related headwinds and expects certain margin pressures in the first half of 2023. Also, soft cigarette shipment volumes and volatile currency movements have been concerns. In 2023, the total international industry volume is estimated to decline by 1-2%, excluding China and United States.



Nevertheless, Philip Morris has been gaining from its pricing power. Higher pricing variance was an upside to the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2023 and is likely to drive performance in the full year.



A focus on reduced risk products, especially IQOS, has been working well for the company, which is witnessing a continued product mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products. These upsides are likely to boost organic revenues in 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BCE Inc. and Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.