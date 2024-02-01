The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Caterpillar, General Electric, Union Pacific and Schlumberger

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Caterpillar and General Electric

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Caterpillar Inc and General Electric Co..



NVIDIA shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+58.5% vs. +22.7%) on the back of the company's strong leverage artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing.



The data center end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds.



Shares of Caterpillar have modestly outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+24.6% vs. +23.7%). The company's revenues and earnings have grown year over year for eleven straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions, which offset the impact of the supply-chain snarls and cost pressures.



The Construction Industries segment is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world. Backed by demand for commodities fueled by the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment.



The Energy & Transportation segment remains well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand across all applications. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver outsized returns.



General Electric shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+63.2% vs. +3.8%). The company is witnessing strength in its Aerospace segment, driven by robust demand and solid execution in commercial engines and services.



With strength in GE Gas Power services and growth in Grid business and Onshore Wind in North America, signs of improvement in GE Vernova (the combined operations of GE Power and Renewable) hold promise. Driven by solid momentum across its businesses, the company raised its 2023 guidance.



Acquisitions made over time are also likely to be beneficial. Its policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely works in its favor. The firm's improved liquidity position also adds to its strength. However, supply chain disruptions in the defense market continue to take a toll on the company's operations.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Union Pacific Corp. and Schlumberger Ltd..

