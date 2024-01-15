The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Boeing, Sony Group, Charles Schwab and Synopsys

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, The Boeing Co. BA, Sony Group Corp. SONY, The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS).

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Boeing and Sony

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. , The Boeing Co. and Sony Group Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+19.3% vs. +16.9%). The company’s computer & networking revenues are gaining from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing.



The data center end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+4% vs. -6.8%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries. During the third quarter, the jet giant booked 398 net commercial airplane orders.



A strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment growth. Boeing has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations in the near term.



However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term. Its dispute with Embraer over termination of the earlier joint venture might cause it to incur some loss in the future. Rising jet fuel price also poses a threat to the stock’s future growth.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Sony’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+13.7% vs. +12.7%). The company’s performance is benefiting from continued strength in the Games & Network (G&NS) segment. The company continues to expect to sell more than 25 million units of its PlayStation 5 in the current year.



SONY sold 4.9 million units of PS5 in Q2, up 25% year over year. Strength in Music, and Pictures segments are other tailwinds. The Music segment benefits from higher recorded music and music publishing sales from paid subscription streaming services. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well.



The company also raised overall guidance for fiscal 2023 revenues It now expects sales of ¥12,400 billion compared with the earlier guidance of ¥12,200 billion. However, SONY lowered guidance for Pictures and Financial Services segments. Stiff competition and weak global macroeconomic conditions are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Charles Schwab Corp. and Synopsys, Inc.

