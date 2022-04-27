The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Novo Nordisk, Advanced Micro Devices, Netflix, Merck, and Marsh & McLennan

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Novo Nordisk, AMD and Netflix

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Netflix, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+53% vs. +28.4%). Novo Nordisk's marketed diabetes drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Yearly growth is driven by all geographical areas. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum.

The Zacks analyst believes that Label expansion of these existing drugs is expected to further boost sales. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk's portfolio is concerning too.

Advanced Micro Devices shares have gained +2.2% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +4.4%. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, courtesy of the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses.

Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisitions will bolster AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com are likely to augment business prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains a concern.

Netflix shares have declined -60.0% over the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's decline of -43.0%. The company is suffering from stiff competition in the streaming space like Apple, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company's leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Stiff competition, the unfavorable impact of account sharing, sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some continued disruptions from COVID-19.

However, Netflix is expected to continue to dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co., Inc., and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

