The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Novartis, J&J, AbbVie, Merck and Pfizer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 29, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Novartis NVS, J&J JNJ, AbbVie's ABBV, Merck's MRK and Pfizer PFE.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Pharma Stock Roundup: Novartis Spinoff, FDA Updates

This week, Novartis announced the planned spin-off of its generics division, Sandoz, to create a leading European generics company. The FDA granted approval to J&J and AbbVie's cancer drug Imbruvica for a pediatric indication and gave Fast Track designation to Merck's investigational anticoagulant therapy, MK-2060. Pfizer filed an application seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Recap of the Week's Most Important Stories

Novartis to Spin Off Sandoz Into a New Co.: Novartis announced that it plans to divest its generics and biosimilars division, Sandoz, by way of a 100% spin-off into a new publicly traded company. The new Sandoz will be headquartered in Switzerland. The transaction is expected to be tax-neutral for Novartis and is likely to be completed by the second half of 2023, though Novartis has not received any formal offers for the unit.

In October 2021, Novartis began a strategic review of the Sandoz Division. After examining all options, management has decided that a company spin-off will be in the shareholders' best interest. The Sandoz spin-off will leave behind Novartis' Innovative Medicines unit — its core drug development business.

FDA Approves J&J/AbbVie's Imbruvica for Pediatric cGVHD: The FDA approved J&J and AbbVie's cancer blockbuster medicine, Imbruvica, to treat pediatric patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The approval makes Imbruvica the first and currently the only approved treatment for children under 12 years of age suffering from cGVHD. The FDA decision is based on data from the phase I/II iMAGINE study.

AbbVie has developed Imbruvica in collaboration with J&J. Per the terms of the agreement, AbbVie and J&J jointly market Imbruvica in the United States, while J&J holds exclusive rights for marketing the drug outside the country.

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to J&J's off-the-shelf bispecific antibody, Tecvayli (teclistamab) as monotherapy for treating patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. This marks the first approval for Tecvayli in any country. Tecvayli's approval was based on data from the phase I/II MajesTEC-1 study, which showed that treatment with teclistamab resulted in deep and durable responses.

Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization for Omicron Variant Booster: Pfizer/BioNTech completed filing an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a 30-µg booster dose of their bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older. The filing includes data from studies on their bivalent Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine as well as pre-clinical and manufacturing data from their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer/BioNTech have already scaled production of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent boosters and will be ready to ship doses as soon as the FDA grants EUA.

The companies have also initiated the filing of a conditional marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine, which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Pfizer/BioNTech announced new data from a phase II/III study evaluating a three 3-µg dose series of its vaccine in children six months through four years of age. The FDA granted emergency authorization for use of the vaccine in this age group in June based on preliminary data based on 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases from the same study.

The updated data based on 34 cases showed 73.2% vaccine efficacy among children in this age group. Most cases were caused by the Omicron BA.2 variant. Pfizer/BioNTech are preparing an EUA application for an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in children six months through 11 years of age.

Pfizer's bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, or RSVpreF, was found to be effective in a phase III study on the candidate to prevent lower respiratory tract illness caused by RSV in individuals aged 60 years and above. Data from the interim analysis of the RENOIR study demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 66.7% in participants with two or more RSV-associated symptoms. However, the vaccine efficacy was 85.7% in participants with more severe disease having three or more symptoms.

FDA's Fast Track Tag for Merck's Anticoagulant Therapy: The FDA granted Fast Track designation to Merck's pipeline candidate, MK-2060, an anticoagulant therapy for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). A phase II study is ongoing on MK-2060 in people with ESRD receiving hemodialysis.

In order to develop effective and safer anticoagulants, Factor XI, a blood protein, is being actively pursued as a drug target. MK-2060 has been designed to inhibit Factor XI's ability to activate downstream proteins involved in the blood coagulation cascade.

The NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index declined 0.19% in the last five trading sessions.

Large Cap Pharmaceuticals Industry 5YR % Return

In the last five trading sessions, AstraZeneca was the highest gainer (2.6%) while Novartis declined the most (1.8%).

In the past six months, Lilly has gained the highest (29.3%) while Roche declined the most (12.0%).

(See the last pharma stock roundup here: End of SNY's Amcenestrant Development, FDA Updates for AZN, GSK)

What's Next in the Pharma World?

Watch out for regular pipeline and regulatory updates next week.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.