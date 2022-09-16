The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and CSX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 15, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Norfolk Southern NSC, Union Pacific Corp. UNP and CSX Corp. CSX.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Threat of Work Stoppage by Railroads Looms Large: An Analysis

Stocks in the railroad space have been hitherto hit hard by headwinds like supply-chain woes, labor woes and high fuel costs. Due to supply-chain disruptions and slower network velocity, overall volumes declined 3% year over year at Norfolk Southern in second-quarter 2022. Also, high fuel costs unfavorably affected the operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) by 130 basis points at Union Pacific Corp. in second-quarter 2022. Escalated expenses on fuel also resulted in the deterioration of operating ratio at another railroad operator — CSX Corp. — in the June quarter.

All three stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Due to the above-mentioned headwinds, the Zacks Transportation-Rail industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past six months. The stocks in this industry have collectively lost 4.4%, while the Zacks S&P 500 composite has declined 2.4%.

However, supply-chain woes seem to be easing and fuel prices are also coming down. Per the Association of American Railroads data, U.S. weekly rail traffic increased 3.7% for the week ended Sep 3, 2022, compared with the same-week reading in 2021.

Nonetheless, this improving scenario is likely to take a beating shortly as the specter of a strike by the railroads over labor-related woes looms large. Railroads, including the likes of CSX and Union Pacific are reportedly aiming to stop transporting sensitive cargoes ( chemicals used in fertilizer and chlorine for purifying water) and hazardous materials in case talks with the two labor unions (Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and SMART-Transportation Division) fail to yield a favorable result by this Friday (Sep 16). The two groups represent more than 60,000 of railroad union workers.

Railroads either inked deals or are completing the formalities of reaching tentative agreements with 10 labor unions. Discussions are on with the remaining two unions, as already mentioned above. In the event of an agreement on the labor dispute not being reached by Friday the unions can go on strike.

We note that the deadline was set by the President Biden-appointed federal panel (Presidential Emergency Board) in July this year. The board, set up to avert a strike, recommended substantial wage hikes for railroad employees (highest wage increase in the history of rail-labor negotiations, per a Norfolk Southern press release). The recommendations are non-binding in nature.

It is important to note that as dialogues with two labor unions have not yet yielded the desired results, the possibility of a work disruption lingers. If the strike materializes, the supply-chain woes will be further aggravated and deal a huge blow to customers already suffering sky-high inflation.

A nationwide railroad strike would hit the economy very hard. The walkout may cost the already fragile economy more than $2 billion a day. To avert this unfortunate scenario, the president recently made calls to the representatives of unions and railroad operators.

Norfolk Southern’s management is already restricting the movement of some intermodal shipments. However, NSC assured that it will resume normal operations as soon as possible if the outcome of the ensuing events is favorable.

We expect investors to follow the updates on this burning issue in the coming days.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CSX Corporation (CSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.