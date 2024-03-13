The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Ralph Lauren and Wynn Resorts

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix Inc. NFLX, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Carnival Corp. & plc CCL, Ralph Lauren Corp. RL and Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy in a Slow-Moving March

Wall Street has moved mostly sideways so far in March after rallying strongly for the first two months of 2024. Month to date, the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite are down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, while the S&P 500 is up 0.4%. However, sector and stock-specific activities are in full swing.

The consumer discretionary sector comprises businesses that sell goods and services that are considered non-essential by consumers. These are the products that consumers can avoid without any major consequences to their well-being. In fact, these goods are desirable only if the available income of an individual is sufficient to purchase them.

The U.S. GDP rose 2.5% in 2023 compared with 1.9% in 2022. At the beginning of 2023, the consensus estimate for full-year GDP was 2%. On Mar 7, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker forecast a 2.5% growth rate for first-quarter 2024, indicating, no chance of a near-term recession.

Meanwhile, personal income increased unexpectedly by 1% in January compared with the consensus estimate as well as December's reading of 0.3%. Personal consumption expenditure increased 0.2% in January in line with the consensus estimate.

Moreover, the sector is generally recognized as being growth-oriented. Notably, growth sectors are highly sensitive to the movement of the market interest rate and are inversely related. Recently Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave his testimony before the Senate after appearing before the House of Representatives a day before.

On Mar 6, Powell said the central bank is likely to initiate interest rate cuts this year but not any time soon. However, on Mar 7, he indicated that interest rate cuts may not be too far off if the inflation rate moves in line with the Fed's expectations in the near future.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five consumer discretionary stocks that have strong growth potential for 2024. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revision in the last 30 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Netflix Inc. added 13.12 million paid subscribers globally in fourth-quarter 2023, with a rise of 1% in average revenue per subscription. NFLX attributed the robust top-line growth to its paid subscription-sharing offering (part of its password-sharing crackdown), recent price changes and the strength of its business in general.

NFLX is expected to continue dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized and foreign-language content.

For the first quarter of 2024, Netflix forecasts revenues of $9.24 billion, reflecting growth of 13.2% year over year or 12% on a foreign-exchange neutral basis. The company has projected earnings of $4.49 per share, suggesting growth of 55.9% year over year or 12% on a foreign-exchange neutral basis.

Zacks Rank #1 Netflix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.5% and 41.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the past 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has been benefiting from strong cruising demand from new and loyal guests and robust booking trends. Also, strength in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases bodes well.

RCL emphasized investing in a modern digital travel platform to streamline the vacation booking process for customers and expand wallet share. Also, RCL emphasized new innovative ships and onboard experiences to boost its offering and deliver superior yields and margins.

Zacks Rank #2 Royal Caribbean Cruises has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past seven days.

Carnival Corp. & plc. has been benefiting from improved booking trends, courtesy of solid demand, bundled package offerings and increased advertising activities. CCL has secured bookings for nearly two-thirds of its business for 2024, with significantly higher prices. Also, CCL's focus on fleet-optimization initiatives bodes well.

Zacks Rank #2 Carnival has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.8% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending November 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2% over the past seven days.

Ralph Lauren Corp. has benefited from robust demand and brand strength. RL has been on track with its Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan. This is evident from RL's impressive performance in third-quarter fiscal 2024. Both the metrics also improved year over year. A favorable product mix and lower freight costs contributed to the bottom line. For fiscal 2024, RL anticipates revenue growth (cc) in the low-single digits.

Zacks Rank #1 Ralph Lauren l has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.2% and 9.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.7% over the past 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has benefited from solid contributions from its Macau and Las Vegas Operations. Also, non-gaming revenue-boosting strategies and expansion efforts bode well for WYNN.

In the last reported quarter, WYNN launched its concession-related capital project in collaboration with Illuminarium and is focusing on planning other concession-related projects. Solid progress concerning the construction at Wynn Al Marjan Island is also encouraging.

Zacks Rank #2 Wynn Resorts has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.5% and 28.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.9% over the past 30 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.