The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mondelez International, Occidental Petroleum, Marriott International, Salesforce and Take-Two Interactive Software

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ, Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY, Marriott International, Inc. MAR, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Mondelez, Occidental and Marriott

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mondelez International, Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Marriott International, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Mondelez International’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+15.9% vs. +3.2%). The company has been gaining from strength in emerging markets and its core chocolate and biscuit categories. It has also focused on strengthening areas with higher growth potential via prudent buyouts (like Clif Bar and Ricolino) and divestitures (like the developed market gum business).



These upsides, together with pricing actions, fueled fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Driven by the solid results and continued momentum in the snacks business, management issued an impressive view for 2023.



However, Mondelez is battling challenges related to global cost inflation, energy prices, recession-related concerns in Europe and supply-chain uncertainty. It expects double-digit inflation in 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Mondelez International here >>>)



Shares of Occidental Petroleum have gained +11.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry’s gain of +11.9%. The company continues to increase production from its high-quality asset holdings and lower its debt through proceeds from non-core asset sales.



The acquisition of Anadarko, infrastructure investments, cost management, strength in international operations, low-cost domestic operations and its Permian Basin exposure continue to boost performance. However, volatile commodity prices can reduce margins as Occidental Petroleum remains exposed to market prices of commodities.



Occidental has been lowering its debt, but it is still high and inflationary pressures are expected to increase project costs. Occidental faces the risk of project completion due to delays in drilling and approvals.



(You can read the full research report on Occidental Petroleum here >>>)



Shares of Marriott International have gained +11.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s gain of +13.8%. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program.



Marriott is gaining from reopening international borders and leniency in travel restrictions resulting in robust leisure demand along with business and cross-border travel improvements.



The company is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Yet, persisting coronavirus-related woes, especially in Greater China, hurt growth.



(You can read the full research report on Marriott International here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.