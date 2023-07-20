The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Salesforce, United Parcel Service, UnitedHealth and Alnylam

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Salesforce, Inc. CRM, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Salesforce and UPS

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Salesforce, Inc. and United Parcel Service, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past two years (+28.7% vs. +17.9%) on the back of strong momentum from the company’s Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes.



The Zacks analyst sees continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings to drive sustainable top-line growth.



However, decreasing revenues in More Personal Computing and gaming have been a headwind. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space also remains a concern



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Salesforce shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+50.5% vs. +43.9%, reflecting a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.



Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, continued deal wins in international markets, and acquisition of Slack have positioned the company as a market leader.



Yet, stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations and a challenging macroeconomic environment remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Shares of United Parcel Service have underperformed the Zacks Transportation – Air Freight and Cargo industry over the six months (+3.6% vs. +8.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s weak performance in consumer sales for both the domestic and international package segments have been tantamount for it lagging the market.



However, newly introduced efficiency enhancement programs and a strong and free cash flow bode well for UPS in the future. An effort to reward shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks are also likely to raise its stock going forward.



(You can read the full research report on United Parcel Service here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

