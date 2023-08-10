The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Mastercard, ServiceNow, Lowe's and GSK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Mastercard Inc. MA, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW and GSK plc GSK

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Mastercard and ServiceNow

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Mastercard Inc. and ServiceNow, Inc.



Microsoft shares have gained +36.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +37.5%. The company benefited from improvement in Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes, offset in part by a decline in More Personal Computing. Strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions drove Productivity and Business Processes revenues.



Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as gain in revenue per user drove top-line growth. However, More Personal Computing revenues decreased due to weak Windows and Devices businesses. Steady performance in Talent Solutions aided LinkedIn revenues.



However, declining gaming revenues and sluggishness in Azure business have been headwinds. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space remains a concern.



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+11.9% vs. +3.5%). Company’s numerous acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams.



The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption of digital and contactless solutions, providing an opportunity for MA's business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. It is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows it to pursue acquisitions and prudently deploy capital via buybacks and dividends.



However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Its dividend yield is still lower than the industry average. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



ServiceNow shares have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+7.1% vs. +2.8%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. It had 1724 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the second quarter.



ServiceNow’s expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are positives. New solutions — Automated service suggestions, Service Request Playbook and Workplace Scenario Planning — is helping it win new customers.



Expanding the portfolio with new generative AI solutions is expected to drive top-line growth. Strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow is suffering from high inflation, unfavorable forex, stiff competition, and a challenging macro-economic environment.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lowe's Companies, Inc. and GSK plc.

