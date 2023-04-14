The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, NVIDIA, Northrop Grumman and Monster Beverage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC and Monster Beverage Corp. MNST.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway and NVIDIA

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and NVIDIA Corp.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Microsoft's shares have gained +2.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's gain of +3.4%. The company is benefitting from consistent execution across renewal sales motions, including strong recapture rates and growth in Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation.



Slow yet steady performance of Office 365 and Dynamics is aiding user growth thereby driving the top-line. Strength in Marketing Solutions and steady performance in Talent Solutions is driving LinkedIn revenues boosted by recovery in advertising and job market. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2023 revenues to grow by 4.7% over fiscal 2022.



However, a slowdown in its cloud business and declining videogame sales were headwinds. Decrease in Xbox content and services and Xbox hardware hurt gaming sales due to a decline in first-party content. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. +14.2%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



NVIDIA's shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+24.7% vs. +10.4%). The company is gaining from strong growth of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues. A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The Zacks analyst expects its Automotive segment's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 29% through fiscal 2023-2025.



However, NVDA's near-term prospects look gloomy due to weakening demand for chips used in gaming and data center end markets. While macroeconomic headwinds are impacting gaming and data center chip demand, higher channel inventory levels are hurting chip prices.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Northrop Grumman Corp. and Monster Beverage Corp..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.