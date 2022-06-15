The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Amgen, Honeywell International, Booking Holdings and Stryker

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 15, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amgen Inc. AMGN, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG and Stryker Corp. SYK.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Amgen and Honeywell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Amgen Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft shares have held up better than the broader Tech sector in the ongoing market decline (down -19.6% in the year-to-date period vs. -24.2% decline for the Zacks Tech sector), reflecting the company's entrenched standing in the space. But the stock has nevertheless lagged the broader market as investors reprice the risks associated with a faster growing software player in a rising interest rate environment.

Nevertheless, Microsoft's performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams' user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work models.

Recovery in the advertising and job markets boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is witnessing growth in the user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices.

Amgen shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+2.1% vs. -45.5%) on the back of a robust pipeline of early and late-stage assets. Several phase III readouts are due in 2022. Lumakras, a first-in-class lung cancer treatment, is off to an excellent start while its label expansion studies are progressing rapidly. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio with potential new products expected to drive long-term growth.

However, pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of Amgen's products and franchises. Several of Amgen's marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds. The IRS tax litigation is an overhang on Amgen shares. Also increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the sales.

Honeywell shares have performed better than the peer group as well as the broader market during the ongoing market weakness, which reflects the company's operating excellence and the favorable outlook for its key end markets.

The Zacks analyst sees the company to benefit from strength in productivity solutions and services, advanced sensing technologies and gas detection businesses. For 2022, the company expects its organic revenues to increase 4-7% year over year. It is likely to gain from acquisitions made over time.

Also, the company's ability to generate strong cash flows adds to its strength. It rewards shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Booking Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corp.

