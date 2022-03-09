The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Amazon.com, NVIDIA, AbbVie and HSBC Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, AbbVie Inc. ABBV and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Amazon and NVIDIA

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com, Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+19.3% vs. +11.6%), with the stock benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation as reflected by the second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work models. Recovery in the advertising and job markets boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance.

The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices. However, stiff competition in the cloud space is likely to dent margins.

Shares of Amazon have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry over the past two-year period (+52.7% vs. -25.9%) on the back of solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, a strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well.

Additionally, a strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers.

Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, growing expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages remain concerns.

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+70.5% vs. +20.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AbbVie Inc. and HSBC Holdings plc.

