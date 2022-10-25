The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.

For Immediate Release

Major Earnings Reports Flood In: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, the USA enters the heart of Q3 earnings season.

Most shares will likely follow the trading action of the major mega-cap tech stocks.

(1) Microsoft is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close (AMC) on Tuesday, Oct 25th.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $49.58 billion, indicating growth of +9.41% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has declined -0.4% to $2.30 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting +1.32% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Microsoft's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with an average quarterly EPS surprise of +4.53%.

(2) Alphabet reports AMC on Tuesday Oct. 25th too.

(3)Both Apple and Amazon report AMC on Thursday, Oct. 27th.

In Europe, major companies are reporting market-shaping results, as well.

What of political and macro events?

Reuters says the breathtaking pace of political events inside Britain keeps traders on their toes, while Japan is back on a Yen and JGB bond market intervention watch.

On Thursday, expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to deliver another 75-bps policy rate hike.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) meets.

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, reordered for equity traders.

(1) Over the Next 2 Weeks, More than 300 S&P500 Companies Report

More than 300 S&P500 companies are due to report results over the next two weeks as the U.S. third-quarter earnings season heats up.

Reports from companies such as Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin, Bank of America and Netflix have heartened investors in those firms' shares.

Still, overall S&P500 earnings growth is only expected to have climbed +3% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S. That would be the worst performance in two years, and is down from an expectation of +4.5% at the start of October.

Faltering profit growth would remove a key pillar that has helped shelter U.S. stock markets from more severe declines.

Among companies due to report in the coming week are the four largest in the U.S. by market value: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.

(2) Europe's Earnings Show Strain of Energy, Supply Chain Issues

It's a different story in Europe, where soaring costs of energy, raw materials, labor and credit and tangled supply chains are chipping away at earnings expectations.

Nonetheless, a different lockdown sequencing and favorable currency effects mean companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 regional index are expected to report a rise of about 28.4% in earnings in the third quarter, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

Nonetheless, that's down from an expected 32% jump pre-reporting season and a whopping 60% growth in Q3 2021.

So far results have been mixed: Telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson missed analysts' expectations, but on a brighter note Birkin bag maker Hermes saw a sharp rise in sales growth, and the world's second-biggest spirits group Pernod Ricard beat expectations.

(3) Look for the ECB to Deliver Another 75 bps Hike

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to deliver its second supersized 75 basis-point rate hike on Thursday. Joining the global rate-hike party late, the ECB has delivered 125 bps worth of rises in two meetings in its fastest pace of policy tightening on record.

With Euro-area inflation at almost 10% versus an ECB target of 2%, there's little appetite to slow down now, even if recession risks are rising.

In fact, expect ECB Chief Christine Lagarde to face plenty of questions about when the central bank will start scaling back its bondholdings in the next tightening phase. Policymakers are also believed to be closing in on a deal to change the rules governing loans to banks that have benefited from a sudden jump in rates.

(4) Bank of Japan (BoJ) Meets Friday

The Bank of Japan meets on Oct. 28 and is expected to continue running against the grain of global central banks by sticking to its extraordinary levels of stimulus — even as its policy exacerbates a politically unpopular plunge in the yen to a 32-year low beyond 150 per dollar.

The BOJ has conducted emergency bond buying for two days running to keep a lid on yields, showing its commitment to easing.

In Australia, the monetary policy outlook is much murkier. The Reserve Bank's decision in October to slow the pace of rate hikes reverberated in global markets, leading some to say the peak of policy tightening worldwide might be reached soon.

Recent data has backed the case for a slower pace of hikes with Australian employment numbers posting a disappointingly small rise in September. That put the spotlight on quarterly inflation data due on Wednesday that could help determine the next policy move.

