The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Eli Lilly, The Home Depot, The Boeing Company, Vale

Top Analyst Reports for Meta Platforms, Eli Lilly and Home Depot

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Meta Platforms shares have held up better relative to the Zacsk Internet Services industry over the past year (down -53.8% vs. -64.0% for the industry), but it has lagged the broader market in a major way (down -53.8% vs. -11.6% for the S&P 500 index).

In addition to market wide sentiment shifts about the Tech sector in general in the current rising interest rate environment, Meta is suffering from Apple's iOS changes as well as engagement-related headwinds. Apple's iOS changes have made ad targeting difficult, which, in turn, has increased the cost of driving outcomes. Measuring these outcomes has also become difficult. Meta expects these factors to hurt advertising revenue growth throughout 2022. Meta's second-quarter guidance reflects macroeconomic and forex concerns.

Cost inflation and supply chain disruptions are expected to impact advertiser budgets. However, Meta is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.

Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+40.4% vs. +19.8%), reflecting the company's solid portfolio of core drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Zacks analyst believes that Lilly's revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.

It has an exciting pipeline of potential new medicines including tirzepatide for type II diabetes and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease. Both candidates have multibillion dollar sales potential. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug, Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.

Home Depot shares have declined -13.4% over the past year against Zacks Building Products - Retail industry's decline of -11.2% and the S&P 500 index's -11.6% decline. The company reported soft gross margin in the fiscal first quarter driven by higher cost of goods sold. Supply chain headwinds also marred results to some extent. Nevertheless, Home Depot boasts a robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Results gained from strong demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments.

The company also benefited from continued strength in both Pro and DIY categories as well as digital momentum. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic for the past few quarters, aiding digital sales.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Company, and Vale S.A..



