The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Comcast and PACCAR

Chicago, IL – January 30, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Comcast Corp. CMCSA and PACCAR Inc PCAR.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway and Costco

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp.



Meta Platforms shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+168.0% vs. +65.0%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



Meta Platforms is leveraging AI to recommend Reels content, which is driving traffic on Instagram and Facebook. Its innovative portfolio, which includes Threads, Reels and Llama 2, is likely to aid prospects.



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions remain a headwind for Meta's advertising revenues, along with targeting and measurement headwinds due to Apple's iOS changes. Slow monetization of Reels, along with mounting operating losses at Reality Labs, are concerns



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+25.4% vs. +21.4%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



Costco Wholesale's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+40.6% vs. +15.6%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer's key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth.



These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers. This outlook reflects Costco's ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.



A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Comcast Corp. and PACCAR Inc.

