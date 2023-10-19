The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm and Hess

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 19, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Inc. MA, TotalEnergies SE TTE, ConocoPhillips COP, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM and Hess Corp. HES.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard, TotalEnergies SE and ConocoPhillips. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Mastercard's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+34.9% vs. +22.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s numerous acquisitions have helped drive revenue and ensure entry into new markets. Steady cash-generating abilities and a strong capital position have helped it to pursue these acquisitions and declare dividends.

However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues.

TotalEnergies' shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+28.7% vs. +15.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to benefit from startups, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to rapidly growing hydrocarbon-producing regions. It has low exposure to mature assets and is steadily expanding its renewable position.

Yet, the company’s production has been impacted by security-related production cuts in some regions, like Russia. The company remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Integrated – United States industry over the past six months (+19.2% vs. +15.1%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company has decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. Also, the company is better positioned to rely on its strong balance sheet to withstand any adverse business scenario.

However, due to the inflationary market, the company’s overall operating and production expenses continue to increase, hurting the bottom line. ConocoPhillips’ core activities of exploration and production are also exposed to extreme volatility in oil and gas prices.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Qualcomm Inc. and Hess Corp.

