The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, Raytheon Technologies, BP, CVS Health and Uber Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Inc. MA, Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX, BP p.l.c. BP, CVS Health Corp. CVS and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Mastercard, Raytheon and BP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), Raytheon Technologies Corp. and BP. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Mastercard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+3.2% vs. -2.3%). The company’s numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow in addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption of digital and contactless solutions, providing an opportunity for MA's business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



Mastercard’s growing footprint in the crypto universe can position it for long-term growth. It is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows MA to pursue acquisitions and deploy capital.



However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Its dividend yield is still lower than the industry average. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of Raytheon Technologies have gained +7.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +10.6%. The company continues to receive ample orders for its combat-proven defense products. A steady recovery in commercial air traffic continues to boost commercial OEM as well as commercial aftermarket sales for Raytheon. The stock holds a solid solvency position.



However, economic sanctions imposed by governments in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might hurt Raytheon. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture, which might be a cause for investors’ concern. The appreciating U.S. dollar has been burdening airlines, which may hurt the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Raytheon Technologies here >>>)



BP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+41.1% vs. +20.2%). The company has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. It boasted that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key projects was met successfully.



BP set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy. Although there is no production from its Russia incorporated joint ventures, BP is projecting higher upstream volumes this year. Before reporting its December-quarter results, the energy major is willing to complete an additional $2.5 billion in share buy-backs.



However, the leading integrated energy company’s balance sheet is considerably more levered than most peers, limiting its financial flexibility. Also, increasing production & manufacturing costs have been affecting the company's income.



(You can read the full research report on BP here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CVS Health Corp. and Uber Technologies, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.