The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, Linde, Chubb, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanely

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Inc. MA, Linde plc LIN, Chubb Ltd. CB, JPMorgan JPM, and Morgan Stanely MS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Mastercard & Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc., Linde plc and Chubb Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including this morning's JPMorgan and Morgan Stanely, we now have Q2 results from 25 S&P 500 members. Total Q2 earnings for these 25 index members are down -3.4% from the same period last year on +10.6% higher revenues, with 68% beating EPS estimates and 64% beating revenue estimates.

It is still early in the Q2 reporting cycle, but the 68% EPS beats percentage and 64% revenue beats percentage for this group of 25 index members is below what we had seen from this group of companies in other recent periods and is towards the lower end of the 5-year range.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley provided a shaky start to the Q2 reporting cycle for the Finance sector, with both missing top- and bottom-line estimates. Total Q2 earnings for the sector companies that have reported are down -26.7% from the same period last year on -2.4% lower revenues, with only 33.3% beating EPS and revenue estimates (only one out of the three banks that reported today beat estimates).

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Mastercard shares have declined -16.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's decline of -34.2%. The Zacks analyst has flagged headwinds like the impact of rising operating expenses on margins and the revenue impact of high rebates and incentives as reasons to be cautious.

However, Its profit levels are rising thanks to increasing consumer spending. Numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the use of electronic payments with much greater adoption of digital and contactless solutions. The situation provides an opportunity for Mastercard's business to expedite its shift to digital mode.

Its focus on the Southeast Asia and LatAm markets is expected to intensify. The company is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows the firm to pursue acquisitions and deploy capital.

Linde shares have declined -9.1% over the past year against the S&P 500 index's -13.2% decline. While the company remains vulnerable to negative macroeconomic developments, it has done a reasonably commendable job in navigating inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges.

Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. Linde's process gas, like hydrogen, is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics.

Linde has long-term contracts with on-site customers backed by minimum purchase requirements, thereby securing stable cashflows. Recently, the firm reported strong first-quarter results, thanks to increased prices and volumes from electronics and chemicals end markets.

Chubb shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+16.3% vs. -6.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term ROE.

Chubb boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It focuses on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. It made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth.

Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value. Given the rise in interest rate, it expects adjusted investment income for the second quarter of 2022 to be $915 to $925 million. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.

