The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, Comcast, NextEra Energy, Mondelez International, and Freeport-McMoRan

Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Comcast and NextEra

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc., Comcast Corp., and NextEra Energy, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Mastercard shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+0.7% vs. -30.3%) as well as rival Visa (-15.9%). The company's profit levels are rising thanks to increasing consumer spending. Numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the use of electronic payments with much greater adoption of digital and contactless solutions. The situation provides an opportunity for Mastercard's business to expedite its shift to digital mode. Its focus on the Southeast Asia and LatAm markets is expected to intensify.

The company is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows the firm to pursue acquisitions and deploy capital. However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Comcast shares have declined -22.7% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry's decline of -24.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is persistently suffering from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Nevertheless, Comcast is benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. The company's strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience.

Moreover, COVID-led increased media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business. The company's streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.

NextEra Energy shares have gained +12.3% over the past year against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry's gain of +13.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company through proper execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions is expanding its operations and efficiently serving more customers. NextEra Energy currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to cut emissions.

The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra Energy's position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and FPL's reliable services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. The company has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Mondelez International, Inc. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc..

