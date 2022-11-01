The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Marriott, Recruit Holdings and Bayerische Moteren Werke

For Immediate Release

A Busy Week: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, traders will see major monetary policy meetings galore.

Rate hikes and policy outlooks flow out of monetary policy meetings in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway.

Any signs the pace of aggressive policy tightening among big developed economies (led by the U.S.) could slow? That is termed a "pivot" or a "pause."

Data-driven U.S. Fed policy rates also put the spotlight on Friday's October U.S. nonfarm jobs report.

For Europe, make sure to catch up on Monday's Euro-area inflation data.

In Latin America, all eyes are on the aftermath of a 2nd return of Lula in Brazil.

Here are Reuters' five world market themes, reordered for equity traders.

(1) 2-day Fed Policy Meeting Wraps Wednesday

A fourth straight jumbo 75-basis point (bps) interest rate hike is widely expected when the Fed meets on Nov 1st – 2nd.

Investors are focused, instead, on whether the pace of future hikes will slow, as the Fed weighs the risks to economic growth against its progress in curbing soaring inflation.

Wall Street's latest rally is underpinned by some hopes the Fed will react to softer economic data by easing up on their aggressive rate hikes.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has come under political pressure of putting U.S. jobs at risk by tightening policy too much.

A consequential week for markets also includes Friday's October U.S. payrolls report, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting the economy created +200K new jobs.

(2) On Thursday, Bank of England (BoE) Policy Choices Follow FOMC

The Bank of England looks set to raise rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday with a 75 basis-point increase baked into market expectations.

That is down from near-100% bets on a full percentage-point leap in the Bank Rate, which were doused last week by new finance minister Jeremy Hunt, when he reversed almost all of former Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax cuts.

But the delay of the first budget plan of Hunt and new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak until Nov. 17th will make it harder for the BoE to spell out its economic forecasts.

After delays caused by Britain's recent market mayhem, the BoE is also due to start selling bonds from its stimulus stockpile on Tuesday.

(3) On Monday, Euro Area Flash CPI: +10.7% for OCT

In the Euro-area, all eyes were on the October flash inflation estimate on Monday, which printed +10.7%, the highest-ever monthly reading.

The European Central Bank (ECB) just delivered its second 75 basis point rate increase to control price pressures.

Like other big central banks, the ECB hopes this is a peak inflation number.

That doesn't mean the danger is over and policymakers and markets will wait to see if underlying price pressures are broadening out.

No wonder some ECB officials are keen to take monetary tightening further by winding down the bonds the ECB holds on its balance sheet.

(4) On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Decides

The Reserve Bank of Australia is under pressure ahead of Tuesday's policy gathering.

Its decision to slow hikes to a quarter point clip earlier this month reverberated through global markets as investors began to consider peak rates might be near.

But data on Wednesday showing a shock jump in Aussie inflation to a 32-year peak suggests the RBA has thrown itself behind the curve, and beckons Governor Philip Lowe to perform an embarrassing about-face.

The Aussie dollar's reaction has been fairly subdued so far, but a sudden shift back to a hawkish policy outlook should provide some welcome support to a currency that has been battered by global equity market angst and China growth worries.

(5) On Sunday, Brazil's Presidential Election Runoff Took Place

Brazil's presidential runoff took place on Sunday. Leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won 50.9% of the vote. His opponent, far-right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, did not concede.

President Bolsonaro may have been hurt by a recent incident in which his ally Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker, shot at police as he resisted arrest. This was the wrong kind of harbinger for a Wall Street concerned about a contested result, and Brazil's currency fell over -4% from Monday to Wednesday.

Still, the real remains the best performing free-floating emerging market currency in Latin America versus the U.S. dollar so far this year.

Top Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Here are three worthy names to look into.

(1) Marriott : This is a $156 a share Hotel and Motel company, with a market cap of $50.7B. I see a Zacks Value score of C, a Zacks Growth score of C and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

(2) Recruit Holdings : This is a $31 a share Tokyo-based business-Info Services HR company, with a market cap of $50.2B. I see a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of A and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

(3) Bayerische Moteren Werke : This is a $77 a share Foreign Auto company, with a market cap of $46.5B. I see a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of B and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

Quite a varied list of earnings strength, speaking both geographically, and about industry leadership.

One insight: Jobs markets and leisure spending are holding up well.

