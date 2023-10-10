The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Live Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Micro Devices, BP, Marsh & McLennan and Palo Alto Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, BP p.l.c. BP, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Thermo Fisher, AMD and BP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and BP p.l.c. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have declined -9.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry's decline of -10.4%. The company's overall business growth is dented by lower economic activity in China and cautious spending across its customer base globally, particularly in biotech. Declining COVID-19 testing revenues impede the company's growth. The contraction of margins, due to escalating costs remain a concern.



However, on a positive note, strong execution of proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products are likely to aid the company's growth in coming quarters. The company strengthened its commercial engine and trusted partner status with the opening of a customer center of excellence in Milan.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here >>>)



AMD shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+65.6% vs. +42.0%). The company is benefiting from the growing adoption of fourth-generation EPYC. Genoa adoption has been strong in the second quarter of 2023, with deployments from the likes of Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba and Oracle.



Availability of Bergamo is crucial as a number of server providers like Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are set to launch their new Bergamo-based platforms in the third quarter. AMD continues to benefit from acquisitions, including Xilinx and Pensando, which has diversified its business.



However, weakness in the Gaming and Embedded segment revenues are expected to hurt top-line growth. For 2023, our estimate for the Gaming segment is pegged at $6.55 billion, indicating a decline of 3.8% year over year.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of BP have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+10.2% vs. +1.7%). The company has cleared the huge litigation expenses related to the oil spill incident of 2010, it had to divest some of its best operating properties. The asset divestments might hinder BP's future cash generating opportunities going forward.



BP's balance sheet is more levered than most peers, limiting its financial flexibility. Thus, the integrated energy company is more vulnerable to economic downturn than its peers. While crude oil prices are currently on an upward trend, the broader commodity pricing environment is not as robust as it was a year ago.



As a result, the Zacks analyst anticipates that the leading integrated energy company's revenue to decrease in 2023. Also, we project that exploration expenses will rise by 47% this year, impacting the company's bottom line. Given these headwinds, it's advisable to avoid BP stock for now.



(You can read the full research report on BP here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.