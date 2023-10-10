The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Live Nation Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Caesars Entertainment

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. TAST, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. LOCO, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s HLT and Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy on September Jobs Data

On Oct 6, the Department of Labor reported that the U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, well above the consensus estimate of 200,000, marking the highest monthly recruitment since January.

Sector-wise, Leisure and Hospitality added maximum jobs in September with the recruitment of more than 96,000 manpower. Within this sector, Bars and Restaurants was the largest industry with an addition of 61,000 jobs.

We expect this trend to continue for the rest of 2023 as the ongoing quarter is characterized as the holiday season. We believe that U.S. leisure and hospitality businesses will continue to thrive in 2023 after an impressive turnaround last year. Sales of these businesses have not been impacted much despite severe inflationary pressure.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five leisure and hospitality stocks that have strong growth potential for the rest of 2023. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revision in the last 60 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is benefiting from pent-up demand for live events, robust ticket sales and the sponsorship and advertising business. LYV remains optimistic about its growth prospects in 2023.

For concerts, LYV stated that it has already sold more than 117million tickets (as of June 2023), up 20% from the 2022 levels. In terms of tickets, LYV is likely to benefit from the market pricing trend. Also, the emphasis on new client and venue additions bodes well.

Zacks Rank #1 Live Nation Entertainment has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.3% and 57.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. TAST operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee.

Zacks Rank #1 Carrols Restaurant Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. LOCO specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads.

Zacks Rank #2 El Pollo Loco Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.9% and 25.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s performance was attributable to the upward trend in travel and tourism. HLT benefits from its focus on unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships and loyalty programs. HLT expects positive development trends to continue on the back of new development and conversion opportunities. For third-quarter 2023, management anticipates system-wide RevPAR to increase in the 4-6% band on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Rank #2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.8% and 23.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is benefiting from pent-up consumer demand, strong digital segment performance and improved marketing capabilities. Also, CZR's focus on sports-betting expansion and property development bodes well. To drive growth, CZR emphasized product enhancements, including cash-out speed, customer service, parlay, and alternative line offerings.

Zacks Rank #2 Caesars Entertainment has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last seven days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.