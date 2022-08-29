The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lam Research, Intuit, Cable One, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and United Community Banks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 29, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lam Research Corp. LRCX, Intuit Inc. INTU, Cable One Inc. CABO, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and United Community Banks Inc. UCBI.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks with Recent Dividend Hikes for a Stable Portfolio

Wall Street completed a two-month-long impressive bull run from mid-June to mid-August after finishing a highly disappointing five-month downtrend from mid-January to mid-June. However, volatility has reappeared in U.S. stock markets to some extent in the second half of August.

Near-Term Concerns

This year's summer rally has faced hurdles as market participants remain concerned about Fed's near-term policies and the trajectory of the Fed Fund rate's movement. Despite initial signs of a decline, in absolute terms, inflation remained elevated.

Investors remained cautious about the Aug 25-27 scheduled annual Jackson Hole Symposium of the Fed. Although no decision on interest rate hike will be taken in the meeting, the central bank will provide an important indication regarding its near-term policy prescription. This year, policies will be centered around mounting inflation.

Moreover, the U.S. GDP contracted in the first two quarters of 2022. Consumer and business spending levels are softening. Our latest estimate suggests that total earnings of the S&P 500 Index will rise 1.9% in third-quarter 2022, implying a sharp fall from 7.2% projected at the beginning of July.

Stocks in Focus

At this stage, investors should remain cautious and stay invested in dividend-paying stocks to safeguard their portfolios. We believe one should consider stocks that have recently raised their dividend payments. Five such companies are — Lam Research Corp., Intuit Inc., Cable One Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and United Community Banks Inc..

Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. LRCX's products are used by semiconductor manufacturers in front-end and WLP processes, memory, microprocessors, and other logic integrated circuits for a broad range of electronic devices. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Aug 25, 2022, Lam Research declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.725 per share on Oct 5, 2022. LRCX has a dividend yield of 1.44%. Over the past 5 years, Lam Research has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 18% of earnings. Check LRCX's dividend history here.

Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and markets financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, retail consumers and accounting professionals globally. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 23, 2022, Intuit declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.78 per share on Oct 18, 2022. INTU has a dividend yield of 0.67%. Over the past 5 years, Intuit has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 28% of earnings. Check INTU's dividend history here.

Cable One is a cable multi-service operator providing internet, cable TV and telephone service primarily in the United States. CABO offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks and local community programming including governmental and public access. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 19, 2022, Cable One declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $2.85 per share on Sep 16, 2022. CABO has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Over the past 5 years, Cable One has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 19% of earnings. Check CABO's dividend history here.

LyondellBasell Industries is among the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies globally with operations across 18 countries. LYB's products are used across various industries, including electronics, automotive parts, packaging, construction materials and biofuels. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 19, 2022, LyondellBasell Industries declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.19 per share on Sep 6, 2022. LYB has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Over the past 5 years, LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend four times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 26% of earnings. Check LYB's dividend history here.

United Community Banks operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. UCBI carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 18, 2022, United Community Banks declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.22 per share on Oct 5, 2022. UCBI has a dividend yield of 2.44%. Over the past 5 years, United Community Banks has increased its dividend10 times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 32% of earnings. Check UCBI's dividend history here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cable One, Inc. (CABO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.